Ramco Cements Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,630.57 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,630.57 crore in March 2021 up 17.32% from Rs. 1,389.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.36 crore in March 2021 up 46.65% from Rs. 146.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.89 crore in March 2021 up 57.92% from Rs. 290.59 crore in March 2020.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 9.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.00 in March 2020.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 991.15 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)