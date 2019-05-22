Ramco Cements Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,532.42 crore, up 22.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,532.42 crore in March 2019 up 22.13% from Rs. 1,254.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.37 crore in March 2019 up 52.29% from Rs. 108.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.17 crore in March 2019 up 15.45% from Rs. 291.18 crore in March 2018.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.00 in March 2018.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 768.45 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.61% over the last 12 months.