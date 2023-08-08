English
    Ramco Cements Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,241.09 crore, up 26.44% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,241.09 crore in June 2023 up 26.44% from Rs. 1,772.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.91 crore in June 2023 down 29.71% from Rs. 112.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 349.35 crore in June 2023 up 13.59% from Rs. 307.56 crore in June 2022.

    Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2022.

    Ramco Cements shares closed at 874.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.66% returns over the last 6 months and 15.77% over the last 12 months.

    The Ramco Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,241.092,569.661,749.45
    Other Operating Income----23.04
    Total Income From Operations2,241.092,569.661,772.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials391.94447.34215.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.1683.61-22.04
    Power & Fuel----524.37
    Employees Cost126.55113.07108.22
    Depreciation147.89140.59106.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,446.301,512.80645.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax193.57272.25194.28
    Other Income7.8911.636.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.46283.88201.18
    Interest93.3977.1547.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.07206.73153.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.07206.73153.70
    Tax29.1654.3241.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.91152.41112.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.91152.41112.27
    Equity Share Capital23.6323.6323.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.346.445.00
    Diluted EPS3.346.445.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.346.445.00
    Diluted EPS3.346.445.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Cements #Results #The Ramco Cements
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

