Ramco Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,772.49 crore, up 44.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,772.49 crore in June 2022 up 44.26% from Rs. 1,228.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.27 crore in June 2022 down 33.56% from Rs. 168.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.56 crore in June 2022 down 16.88% from Rs. 370.01 crore in June 2021.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2021.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 733.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.05% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.

The Ramco Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,749.45 1,697.66 1,205.08
Other Operating Income 23.04 11.46 23.59
Total Income From Operations 1,772.49 1,709.12 1,228.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 215.81 207.50 146.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.04 0.52 -28.14
Power & Fuel 524.37 466.78 220.65
Employees Cost 108.22 94.25 104.99
Depreciation 106.38 107.53 95.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 645.47 644.93 420.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.28 187.61 268.40
Other Income 6.90 9.92 6.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.18 197.53 274.40
Interest 47.48 33.42 24.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.70 164.11 250.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.70 164.11 250.10
Tax 41.43 40.04 81.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.27 124.07 168.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.27 124.07 168.98
Equity Share Capital 23.63 23.63 23.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 6.00 7.00
Diluted EPS 5.00 6.00 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 6.00 7.00
Diluted EPS 5.00 6.00 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
