    Ramco Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,772.49 crore, up 44.26% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,772.49 crore in June 2022 up 44.26% from Rs. 1,228.67 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.27 crore in June 2022 down 33.56% from Rs. 168.98 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.56 crore in June 2022 down 16.88% from Rs. 370.01 crore in June 2021.

    Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2021.

    Ramco Cements shares closed at 733.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.05% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.

    The Ramco Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,749.451,697.661,205.08
    Other Operating Income23.0411.4623.59
    Total Income From Operations1,772.491,709.121,228.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.81207.50146.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.040.52-28.14
    Power & Fuel524.37466.78220.65
    Employees Cost108.2294.25104.99
    Depreciation106.38107.5395.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses645.47644.93420.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.28187.61268.40
    Other Income6.909.926.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.18197.53274.40
    Interest47.4833.4224.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.70164.11250.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax153.70164.11250.10
    Tax41.4340.0481.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.27124.07168.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.27124.07168.98
    Equity Share Capital23.6323.6323.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.006.007.00
    Diluted EPS5.006.007.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.006.007.00
    Diluted EPS5.006.007.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
