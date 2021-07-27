Ramco Cements Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,228.67 crore, up 17.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,228.67 crore in June 2021 up 17.94% from Rs. 1,041.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.98 crore in June 2021 up 54.18% from Rs. 109.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.01 crore in June 2021 up 37.01% from Rs. 270.07 crore in June 2020.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2020.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 1,123.15 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.93% returns over the last 6 months and 63.55% over the last 12 months.