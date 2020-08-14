Ramco Cements Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,041.81 crore, down 24.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,041.81 crore in June 2020 down 24.72% from Rs. 1,383.90 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.60 crore in June 2020 down 42.91% from Rs. 191.97 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.07 crore in June 2020 down 26.51% from Rs. 367.48 crore in June 2019.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.00 in June 2019.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 702.90 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -4.07% over the last 12 months.