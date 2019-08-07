Ramco Cements Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,383.90 crore, up 13.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,383.90 crore in June 2019 up 13.45% from Rs. 1,219.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.97 crore in June 2019 up 53.6% from Rs. 124.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.48 crore in June 2019 up 44% from Rs. 255.20 crore in June 2018.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2018.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 735.65 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.53% returns over the last 6 months and 9.22% over the last 12 months.