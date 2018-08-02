Ramco Cements standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,219.88 crore

The Ramco Cements has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 1,219.88 crore and a net profit of Rs 124.98 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 33.91 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 1,028.82 crore and net profit was Rs 155.81 crore, and other income Rs 38.28 crore.
Ramco Cements shares closed at 712.90 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.04% returns over the last 6 months and 3.77% over the last 12 months.
The Ramco Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
1,185.97
1,250.76
990.54
Other Operating Income
33.91
3.99
38.28
Total Income From Operations
1,219.88
1,254.75
1,028.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
159.89
155.67
168.75
Purchase of Traded Goods
--
9.61
11.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-23.44
3.16
-20.78
Power & Fuel
256.29
217.63
168.13
Employees Cost
81.96
73.78
74.94
Depreciation
73.46
75.42
72.00
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
494.90
522.73
336.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
176.82
196.75
218.44
Other Income
4.92
19.01
5.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
181.74
215.76
223.68
Interest
11.44
10.46
15.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
170.30
205.30
208.23
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
170.30
205.30
208.23
Tax
45.32
96.71
52.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
124.98
108.59
155.81
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
124.98
108.59
155.81
Equity Share Capital
23.56
23.56
23.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
5.00
5.00
7.00
Diluted EPS
5.00
5.00
7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
5.00
5.00
7.00
Diluted EPS
5.00
5.00
7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)