you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:30 PM IST

Ramco Cements standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,219.88 crore

The Ramco Cements has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 1,219.88 crore and a net profit of Rs 124.98 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
The Ramco Cements has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 1,219.88 crore and a net profit of Rs 124.98 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 33.91 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 1,028.82 crore and net profit was Rs 155.81 crore, and other income Rs 38.28 crore.
Ramco Cements shares closed at 712.90 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.04% returns over the last 6 months and 3.77% over the last 12 months.
The Ramco Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,185.97 1,250.76 990.54
Other Operating Income 33.91 3.99 38.28
Total Income From Operations 1,219.88 1,254.75 1,028.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.89 155.67 168.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 9.61 11.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.44 3.16 -20.78
Power & Fuel 256.29 217.63 168.13
Employees Cost 81.96 73.78 74.94
Depreciation 73.46 75.42 72.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 494.90 522.73 336.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.82 196.75 218.44
Other Income 4.92 19.01 5.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.74 215.76 223.68
Interest 11.44 10.46 15.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 170.30 205.30 208.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 170.30 205.30 208.23
Tax 45.32 96.71 52.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.98 108.59 155.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.98 108.59 155.81
Equity Share Capital 23.56 23.56 23.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00
Diluted EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00
Diluted EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:09 pm

tags #Cement - Major #Ramco Cements #Results #The Ramco Cements

