Ramco Cements standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,219.88 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,185.97 1,250.76 990.54 Other Operating Income 33.91 3.99 38.28 Total Income From Operations 1,219.88 1,254.75 1,028.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 159.89 155.67 168.75 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 9.61 11.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.44 3.16 -20.78 Power & Fuel 256.29 217.63 168.13 Employees Cost 81.96 73.78 74.94 Depreciation 73.46 75.42 72.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 494.90 522.73 336.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.82 196.75 218.44 Other Income 4.92 19.01 5.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.74 215.76 223.68 Interest 11.44 10.46 15.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 170.30 205.30 208.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 170.30 205.30 208.23 Tax 45.32 96.71 52.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.98 108.59 155.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.98 108.59 155.81 Equity Share Capital 23.56 23.56 23.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00 Diluted EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00 Diluted EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited