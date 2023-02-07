Ramco Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,008.76 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,008.76 crore in December 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 1,549.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.39 crore in December 2022 down 18.38% from Rs. 82.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.97 crore in December 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 237.67 crore in December 2021.