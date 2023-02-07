 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramco Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,008.76 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,008.76 crore in December 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 1,549.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.39 crore in December 2022 down 18.38% from Rs. 82.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.97 crore in December 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 237.67 crore in December 2021.

The Ramco Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,008.76 1,753.46 1,541.37
Other Operating Income -- 30.90 7.70
Total Income From Operations 2,008.76 1,784.36 1,549.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 343.53 223.70 246.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.42 -10.25 11.48
Power & Fuel -- 666.38 415.08
Employees Cost 112.82 112.12 105.67
Depreciation 135.89 121.58 99.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,333.19 608.60 539.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.75 62.23 131.66
Other Income 9.33 8.84 6.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.08 71.07 138.47
Interest 60.84 55.05 25.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.24 16.02 113.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.24 16.02 113.19
Tax 29.85 4.55 30.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.39 11.47 82.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.39 11.47 82.57
Equity Share Capital 23.63 23.63 23.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.85 0.48 3.00
Diluted EPS 2.85 0.48 3.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.85 0.48 3.00
Diluted EPS 2.85 0.48 3.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited