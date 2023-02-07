English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ramco Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,008.76 crore, up 29.68% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,008.76 crore in December 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 1,549.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.39 crore in December 2022 down 18.38% from Rs. 82.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.97 crore in December 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 237.67 crore in December 2021.

    The Ramco Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,008.761,753.461,541.37
    Other Operating Income--30.907.70
    Total Income From Operations2,008.761,784.361,549.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials343.53223.70246.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.42-10.2511.48
    Power & Fuel--666.38415.08
    Employees Cost112.82112.12105.67
    Depreciation135.89121.5899.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,333.19608.60539.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.7562.23131.66
    Other Income9.338.846.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.0871.07138.47
    Interest60.8455.0525.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.2416.02113.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.2416.02113.19
    Tax29.854.5530.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.3911.4782.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.3911.4782.57
    Equity Share Capital23.6323.6323.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.850.483.00
    Diluted EPS2.850.483.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.850.483.00
    Diluted EPS2.850.483.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited