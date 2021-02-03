Ramco Cements Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,339.07 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,339.07 crore in December 2020 up 4.78% from Rs. 1,277.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.35 crore in December 2020 up 112.39% from Rs. 94.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.34 crore in December 2020 up 90.87% from Rs. 211.32 crore in December 2019.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 9.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.00 in December 2019.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 877.30 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.78% returns over the last 6 months and 10.94% over the last 12 months.