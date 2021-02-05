Ramco Cements Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,339.07 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,339.07 crore in December 2020 up 4.78% from Rs. 1,277.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.35 crore in December 2020 up 112.39% from Rs. 94.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.34 crore in December 2020 up 90.87% from Rs. 211.32 crore in December 2019.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 9.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.00 in December 2019.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 867.40 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.47% returns over the last 6 months and 7.93% over the last 12 months.