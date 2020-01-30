Ramco Cements Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,277.98 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,277.98 crore in December 2019 up 5.58% from Rs. 1,210.43 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.80 crore in December 2019 down 6.2% from Rs. 101.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.32 crore in December 2019 down 4.18% from Rs. 220.54 crore in December 2018.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.00 in December 2018.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 810.35 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 41.27% over the last 12 months.