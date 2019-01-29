Ramco Cements Q3 profit down 17.6% to Rs 101-cr

The Ramco Cements on Tuesday reported a decline of 17.65 percent in standalone net profit to Rs 101.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.74 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income during the quarter under review was up 14.64 percent to Rs 1,216.99 crore as against Rs 1,061.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total xpenses stood at Rs 1,085.50 crore as against Rs 910.07 crore, up 19.27 percent.

Ramco Cements' sales volume was up at 27.47 lakh tonnes compared to 22.74 lakh tonnes a year ago.

Shares of Ramco Cements was at Rs 569.15 on the BSE, down 0.04 percent from the previous close.