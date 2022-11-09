Ramco Cements Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,793.74 crore, up 19.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,793.74 crore in September 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 1,503.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2022 down 99.4% from Rs. 515.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.59 crore in September 2022 down 52.19% from Rs. 407.01 crore in September 2021.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.00 in September 2021.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 739.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -32.56% over the last 12 months.