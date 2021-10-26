Ramco Cements Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,503.11 crore, up 18.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,503.11 crore in September 2021 up 18.74% from Rs. 1,265.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 515.84 crore in September 2021 up 111.83% from Rs. 243.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 407.01 crore in September 2021 down 10.53% from Rs. 454.89 crore in September 2020.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 23.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.00 in September 2020.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 942.75 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)