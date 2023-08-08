Ramco Cements Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,246.66 crore, up 26.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,246.66 crore in June 2023 up 26.26% from Rs. 1,779.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.41 crore in June 2023 down 31.75% from Rs. 109.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.75 crore in June 2023 up 13.39% from Rs. 309.34 crore in June 2022.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2022.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 874.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.66% returns over the last 6 months and 15.77% over the last 12 months.