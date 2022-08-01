Ramco Cements Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,779.41 crore, up 44.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,779.41 crore in June 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 1,234.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.02 crore in June 2022 down 36.41% from Rs. 171.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 309.34 crore in June 2022 down 16.79% from Rs. 371.77 crore in June 2021.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2021.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 733.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.05% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.