Ramco Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,011.57 crore, up 29.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,011.57 crore in December 2022 up 29.57% from Rs. 1,552.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.56 crore in December 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 75.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.85 crore in December 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 235.11 crore in December 2021.