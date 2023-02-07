English
    Ramco Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,011.57 crore, up 29.57% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,011.57 crore in December 2022 up 29.57% from Rs. 1,552.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.56 crore in December 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 75.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.85 crore in December 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 235.11 crore in December 2021.

    The Ramco Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,011.571,753.461,541.37
    Other Operating Income--40.2811.13
    Total Income From Operations2,011.571,793.741,552.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials343.53223.70246.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.42-10.2511.48
    Power & Fuel--666.38415.08
    Employees Cost119.12118.09112.13
    Depreciation136.25121.9999.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,331.29608.10538.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.8065.73129.36
    Other Income8.806.876.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.6072.60135.55
    Interest60.8455.0525.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.7617.55110.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.7617.55110.27
    Tax29.145.3329.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.6212.2280.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.6212.2280.46
    Minority Interest0.35-0.630.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-14.41-8.51-5.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.563.0875.62
    Equity Share Capital23.6323.6323.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.260.133.00
    Diluted EPS2.260.133.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.260.133.00
    Diluted EPS2.260.133.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited