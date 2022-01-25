Ramco Cements Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,552.50 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,552.50 crore in December 2021 up 15.52% from Rs. 1,343.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.62 crore in December 2021 down 63.42% from Rs. 206.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.11 crore in December 2021 down 41.78% from Rs. 403.84 crore in December 2020.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.00 in December 2020.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 896.90 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.14% returns over the last 6 months and 14.05% over the last 12 months.