Ramchandra Leas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 452.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 452.63% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 23.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 1.11 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -52.56% returns over the last 6 months and 68.18% over the last 12 months.