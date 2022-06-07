Ramchandra Leas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 1.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 1943.85% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Ramchandra Leas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 3.52 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 433.33% returns over the last 6 months and 802.56% over the last 12 months.