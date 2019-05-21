App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramchandra Leas Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 45.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramchandra Leasing & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 45.97% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 22.23% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 0.22 on May 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.12 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.12 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.10 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.01 0.02
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.01 0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.01 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.01 0.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.00 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.00 0.01
Equity Share Capital 5.12 5.12 5.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 21, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Ramchandra Leas #Ramchandra Leasing & Finance #Results

