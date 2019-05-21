Ramchandra Leas Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 45.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 45.97% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 22.23% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 0.22 on May 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.33% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.