Ramchandra Leas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 152.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 152.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 391.8% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 0.72 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -63.27% over the last 12 months.