    Ramchandra Leas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 152.14% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramchandra Leasing & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 152.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 391.8% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 0.72 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -63.27% over the last 12 months.

    Ramchandra Leasing & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.380.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.380.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.350.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.020.00
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.020.00
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.020.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.020.00
    Tax--0.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.010.00
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

