Ramchandra Leas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 45.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramchandra Leasing & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 45.83% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 80.4% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 2.07 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 228.57% returns over the last 12 months.

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.44 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.44 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.00 0.42 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.02 0.00
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.02 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.02 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.02 0.00
Tax 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.02 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.02 0.00
Equity Share Capital 5.12 5.12 5.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.00 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.00 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Ramchandra Leas #Ramchandra Leasing &amp; Finance #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:11 am
