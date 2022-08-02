Ramchandra Leas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 45.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 45.83% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 80.4% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 2.07 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 228.57% returns over the last 12 months.