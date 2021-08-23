Ramchandra Leas Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 64.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 64.18% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 95.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 0.57 on August 16, 2021 (BSE)