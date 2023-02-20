Ramchandra Leas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 47.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 47.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.