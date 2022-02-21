Ramchandra Leas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 65% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 53.79% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 0.64 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)