Ramchandra Leas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 85.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 85.59% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 83.62% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Ramchandra Leas shares closed at 0.32 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.34% returns over the last 6 months