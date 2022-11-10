Rama Vision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.73 crore, up 37.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.73 crore in September 2022 up 37.05% from Rs. 15.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 196.2% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 up 159.18% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

Rama Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

Rama Vision shares closed at 41.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 81.22% returns over the last 6 months and 181.36% over the last 12 months.