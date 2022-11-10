English
    Rama Vision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.73 crore, up 37.05% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Vision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.73 crore in September 2022 up 37.05% from Rs. 15.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 196.2% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 up 159.18% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

    Rama Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

    Rama Vision shares closed at 41.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 81.22% returns over the last 6 months and 181.36% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Vision
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.7319.4515.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.7319.4515.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.8417.4110.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.49-2.830.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.362.182.02
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.761.601.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.160.990.37
    Other Income0.010.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.171.020.39
    Interest0.200.140.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.970.880.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.970.880.32
    Tax0.250.220.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.710.660.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.710.660.24
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.660.24
    Diluted EPS0.710.660.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.660.24
    Diluted EPS0.710.660.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

