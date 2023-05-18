Rama Vision Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore in March 2023 up 12.84% from Rs. 17.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 9.03% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 16.84% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

Rama Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

Rama Vision shares closed at 39.40 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.53% returns over the last 6 months and 68.74% over the last 12 months.