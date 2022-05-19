Rama Vision Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore, up 22.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore in March 2022 up 22.42% from Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022 up 429.38% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022 down 18.8% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

Rama Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.

Rama Vision shares closed at 20.35 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.78% returns over the last 6 months and 155.65% over the last 12 months.