Rama Vision Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.72 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.72 crore in March 2020 up 7.6% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 23.15% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 10% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

Rama Vision shares closed at 2.48 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)