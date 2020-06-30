Rama Vision Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.72 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.72 crore in March 2020 up 7.6% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 23.15% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 10% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.
|Rama Vision
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.72
|11.42
|9.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.72
|11.42
|9.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.85
|8.69
|6.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-0.34
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.74
|1.47
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|1.00
|0.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.25
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.25
|0.21
|Interest
|0.29
|0.24
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.01
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.01
|-0.13
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am