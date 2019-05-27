Rama Vision Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in March 2019 up 25.67% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 297.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 287.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
Rama Vision shares closed at 4.75 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Rama Vision
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.03
|9.32
|7.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.03
|9.32
|7.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.47
|8.05
|5.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-1.60
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.47
|1.53
|1.28
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.88
|0.89
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.35
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.36
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.34
|0.30
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.06
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.57
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.06
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited