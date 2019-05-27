Rama Vision Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in March 2019 up 25.67% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 297.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 287.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

Rama Vision shares closed at 4.75 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)