Rama Vision Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.31 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.31 crore in June 2021 up 9.04% from Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 64.77% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021 down 14.89% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

Rama Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2020.

Rama Vision shares closed at 15.39 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 157.36% returns over the last 6 months and 350.00% over the last 12 months.