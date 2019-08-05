Rama Vision Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.14 crore, up 31.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.14 crore in June 2019 up 31.61% from Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 up 4.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2019 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2018.
Rama Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2018.
Rama Vision shares closed at 4.24 on August 01, 2019 (BSE)
