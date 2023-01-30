 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rama Vision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.18 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Vision are:Net Sales at Rs 22.18 crore in December 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 39.45% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 up 52.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.
Rama Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021. Rama Vision shares closed at 59.65 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 175.52% returns over the last 6 months and 188.16% over the last 12 months.
Rama Vision
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations22.1820.7317.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations22.1820.7317.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods17.3515.8412.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.79-0.49-0.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.762.362.18
Depreciation0.110.100.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.641.761.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.111.160.70
Other Income0.000.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.111.170.70
Interest0.210.200.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.900.970.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.900.970.64
Tax0.230.250.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.670.710.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.670.710.48
Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.670.710.48
Diluted EPS0.670.710.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.670.710.48
Diluted EPS0.670.710.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

