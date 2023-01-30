Rama Vision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.18 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Vision are:Net Sales at Rs 22.18 crore in December 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 39.45% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 up 52.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.
Rama Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.
|Rama Vision shares closed at 59.65 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 175.52% returns over the last 6 months and 188.16% over the last 12 months.
|Rama Vision
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.18
|20.73
|17.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.18
|20.73
|17.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.35
|15.84
|12.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.79
|-0.49
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.76
|2.36
|2.18
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.64
|1.76
|1.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|1.16
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|1.17
|0.70
|Interest
|0.21
|0.20
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.90
|0.97
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.90
|0.97
|0.64
|Tax
|0.23
|0.25
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.67
|0.71
|0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.67
|0.71
|0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.67
|0.71
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.67
|0.71
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.67
|0.71
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.67
|0.71
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited