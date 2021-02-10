Rama Vision Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.74 crore, up 29.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.74 crore in December 2020 up 29.07% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 2016.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

Rama Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Rama Vision shares closed at 5.98 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)