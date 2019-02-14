Rama Vision Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore in December 2018 up 20.78% from Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 182.05% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Rama Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.

Rama Vision shares closed at 6.01 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)