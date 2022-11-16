 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rama Steel Tube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.03 crore, up 118.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 250.03 crore in September 2022 up 118.6% from Rs. 114.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2022 down 13.96% from Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2021.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 173.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 162.01% returns over the last 6 months and 233.85% over the last 12 months.

Rama Steel Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 250.03 178.20 114.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 250.03 178.20 114.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 231.29 142.27 97.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.60 17.53 9.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.60 8.77 -3.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.43 2.07 2.10
Depreciation 0.79 0.72 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.91 4.53 3.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.62 2.32 4.62
Other Income 0.96 0.64 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.57 2.96 5.44
Interest 2.24 2.32 1.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.33 0.64 3.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.33 0.64 3.48
Tax 0.67 0.23 0.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.66 0.40 2.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.66 0.40 2.81
Equity Share Capital 9.12 8.40 8.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.24 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.24 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.24 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.24 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Rama Steel Tube #Rama Steel Tubes #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am