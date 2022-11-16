English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rama Steel Tube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.03 crore, up 118.6% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.03 crore in September 2022 up 118.6% from Rs. 114.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2022 down 13.96% from Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2021.

    Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

    Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 173.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 162.01% returns over the last 6 months and 233.85% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Steel Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.03178.20114.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.03178.20114.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.29142.2797.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.6017.539.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.608.77-3.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.072.10
    Depreciation0.790.720.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.914.533.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.622.324.62
    Other Income0.960.640.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.572.965.44
    Interest2.242.321.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.330.643.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.330.643.48
    Tax0.670.230.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.660.402.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.660.402.81
    Equity Share Capital9.128.408.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.241.66
    Diluted EPS0.180.241.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.241.66
    Diluted EPS0.180.241.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rama Steel Tube #Rama Steel Tubes #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am