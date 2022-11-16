Rama Steel Tube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.03 crore, up 118.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.03 crore in September 2022 up 118.6% from Rs. 114.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2022 down 13.96% from Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2021.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 173.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 162.01% returns over the last 6 months and 233.85% over the last 12 months.