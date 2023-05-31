Rama Steel Tube Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.98 crore, up 72.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.98 crore in March 2023 up 72.33% from Rs. 195.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2023 up 198.47% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.22 crore in March 2023 up 94.24% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2022.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 39.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.26% returns over the last 6 months and 178.13% over the last 12 months.