    Rama Steel Tube Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.98 crore, up 72.33% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 336.98 crore in March 2023 up 72.33% from Rs. 195.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2023 up 198.47% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.22 crore in March 2023 up 94.24% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2022.

    Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

    Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 39.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.26% returns over the last 6 months and 178.13% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Steel Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations336.98244.66195.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations336.98244.66195.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials248.70232.91172.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.5916.9716.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.77-21.53-8.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.402.362.25
    Depreciation0.820.760.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.185.854.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.537.337.08
    Other Income0.871.531.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.408.858.61
    Interest3.633.101.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.775.756.62
    Exceptional Items-----1.26
    P/L Before Tax13.775.755.36
    Tax3.691.441.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.084.313.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.084.313.38
    Equity Share Capital46.589.128.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.501.97
    Diluted EPS0.410.431.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.501.97
    Diluted EPS0.410.431.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am