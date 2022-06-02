 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rama Steel Tube Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore, up 87.46% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore in March 2022 up 87.46% from Rs. 104.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022 up 67.33% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2022 up 92.21% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in March 2021.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 344.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)

Rama Steel Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.54 114.83 104.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.54 114.83 104.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 172.43 84.96 93.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.73 9.82 12.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.29 9.65 -9.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.25 2.02 1.49
Depreciation 0.77 0.81 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.59 4.00 2.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.08 3.55 3.14
Other Income 1.52 1.00 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.61 4.55 4.09
Interest 1.99 2.05 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.62 2.50 2.69
Exceptional Items -1.26 -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.36 2.50 2.69
Tax 1.98 0.64 0.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.38 1.87 2.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.38 1.87 2.02
Equity Share Capital 8.40 8.40 8.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 1.18 1.27
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.18 1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 1.18 1.27
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.18 1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
