Rama Steel Tube Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore, up 87.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore in March 2022 up 87.46% from Rs. 104.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022 up 67.33% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2022 up 92.21% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in March 2021.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 344.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)