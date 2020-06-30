Rama Steel Tube Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.47 crore, down 33.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.47 crore in March 2020 down 33.84% from Rs. 117.09 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 137.13% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2020 down 46.88% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2019.
Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 34.75 on June 29, 2020 (NSE)
|Rama Steel Tubes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.47
|66.93
|117.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.47
|66.93
|117.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.61
|49.05
|78.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.22
|9.84
|33.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.64
|2.20
|-2.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.48
|1.22
|1.49
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.55
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.55
|2.88
|3.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|1.19
|3.38
|Other Income
|1.39
|1.28
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.07
|2.46
|4.44
|Interest
|1.85
|2.15
|1.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.31
|2.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.44
|P/L Before Tax
|0.22
|0.31
|4.13
|Tax
|1.33
|0.02
|1.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|0.29
|2.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|0.29
|2.97
|Equity Share Capital
|8.40
|8.40
|8.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.50
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.50
|1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.50
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.50
|1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm