Rama Steel Tube Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.47 crore, down 33.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.47 crore in March 2020 down 33.84% from Rs. 117.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 137.13% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2020 down 46.88% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2019.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 34.75 on June 29, 2020 (NSE)