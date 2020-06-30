App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rama Steel Tube Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.47 crore, down 33.84% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.47 crore in March 2020 down 33.84% from Rs. 117.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 137.13% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2020 down 46.88% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2019.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 34.75 on June 29, 2020 (NSE)

Rama Steel Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations77.4766.93117.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations77.4766.93117.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.6149.0578.24
Purchase of Traded Goods11.229.8433.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.642.20-2.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.481.221.49
Depreciation0.570.550.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.552.883.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.681.193.38
Other Income1.391.281.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.072.464.44
Interest1.852.151.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.220.312.70
Exceptional Items----1.44
P/L Before Tax0.220.314.13
Tax1.330.021.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.100.292.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.100.292.97
Equity Share Capital8.408.408.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.140.501.77
Diluted EPS-0.140.501.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.140.501.77
Diluted EPS-0.140.501.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Rama Steel Tube #Rama Steel Tubes #Results #Steel - Medium & Small

